3 February 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Five College Students Hospitalized After Being Gang Raped

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Wanyoro

Five female students are recuperating at Embu Level Five hospital after they were gang raped by about 10 men who raided their hostel in Bondeni Estate, Embu on Thursday night.

The Embu College students also lost valuables when the gang which was armed with crude weapons raided the hostel located outside the institution around midnight.

The Castle hostels are situated about 100 metres from the Embu West AP lines and host students mainly from Embu College and Chuka University, Embu campus.

Embu county police boss Nelson Okioga together with Embu West OCPD Esther Muhoro visited the hostels and kicked off investigation into the incident that has left the student community shaken.

Students who spoke to the Nation said the gang threatened to slash the students if they raised the alarm.

RAPED IN TURNS

They terrorized them for several minutes as they demanded cash and other valuables, before raping them in turns.

The five students were rushed to Embu Level Five hospital for treatment as police launched investigation into the incident.

"The students look traumatized but they are being treated," said a nurse at the facility.

One of the students said only a prison warder responded to their distress calls.

Ms Doris Mwende, a student at Embu College said they had raised concern over escalating insecurity near the college, saying many female students had been targeted for robbery and sexual attacks.

"Even when we hold events at night, girls are often attacked. It is an issue of concern," she said.

Kenya

KDF Launches Fresh Air Strikes in Southern Somalia

Kenyan military fighter jets have launched airstrikes against Al-Shabaab controlled villages in southern Somalia on… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.