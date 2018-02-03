Kenya: Five College Students Hospitalized After Being Gang Raped

Five female students are recuperating at Embu Level Five hospital after they were gang raped by about 10 men who raided their hostel in Bondeni Estate, Embu on Thursday night.

The Embu College students also lost valuables when the gang which was armed with crude weapons raided the hostel located outside the institution around midnight.

The Castle hostels are situated about 100 metres from the Embu West AP lines and host students mainly from Embu College and Chuka University, Embu campus.

Embu county police boss Nelson Okioga together with Embu West OCPD Esther Muhoro visited the hostels and kicked off investigation into the incident that has left the student community shaken.

Students who spoke to the Nation said the gang threatened to slash the students if they raised the alarm.

RAPED IN TURNS

They terrorized them for several minutes as they demanded cash and other valuables, before raping them in turns.

The five students were rushed to Embu Level Five hospital for treatment as police launched investigation into the incident.

"The students look traumatized but they are being treated," said a nurse at the facility.

One of the students said only a prison warder responded to their distress calls.

Ms Doris Mwende, a student at Embu College said they had raised concern over escalating insecurity near the college, saying many female students had been targeted for robbery and sexual attacks.

"Even when we hold events at night, girls are often attacked. It is an issue of concern," she said.