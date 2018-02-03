3 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: KDF Launches Fresh Air Strikes in Southern Somalia

Kenyan military fighter jets have launched airstrikes against Al-Shabaab controlled villages in southern Somalia on Friday afternoon.

The attack happened near El Wak town in Gedo region, where Al Shabaab has bases used to plot attacks against Somali army and the African Union forces in the border areas.

The KDF jets fired several missiles at militant camps, but it was not possible to determine the number of casualties because of poor visibility.

Residents said the airstrike has inflicted casualties on a number of innocent civilians living the rural villages, where the Kenyan airforce warplanes have targeted.

