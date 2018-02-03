3 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Scripture Union Urges FG to Stem Killings, Insecurity

Worried about the current state of insecurity, kidnappings and other vices in the country, Scripture Union (SU) Nigeria, an international, interdenominational and non-denominational Christian organization committed to the work of evangelizing among children, youth, families, has urged the Federal Government to stem the tide of killings and address all the critical challenges facing the country.

The Union stated this in a communiqué jointly signed by the trio of Prof M.O. Iwe, National Chairman; Mr. Phillips Adewale, National Director; and Mr. Odicha' Ude, Council Secretary, at her 101st Council Meeting held at the National Camp of Faith Okigwe, Imo State .

According to the statement, the Federal Government should look critically and without bias at the various agitations from many ethnic nationalities that make up Nigeria in order to ensure equity and fair play for peaceful and progressive co-existence.

