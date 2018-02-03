3 February 2018

Kenya: Police Release George Aladwa After Raila Odinga Swearing in

By Patrick Lang'at

Makadara MP George Aladwa has been released on a free bond after recording a statement at the Nairobi Police Headquarters.

Mr Aladwa was picked up in the morning in a continuation of a government's crackdown on people who plotted, executed, and or attended the 'swearing-in' of Nasa leader Raila Odinga.

QUESTIONED

Lawyers Nelson Havi and John Khaminwa told the Nation the MP was questioned in connection with the charge of participating in an illegal assembly - the Tuesday Uhuru Park 'oath ' taken by Mr Odinga as the 'people's president."

"He has recorded a statement and will be back for further questioning on Tuesday," Mr Havi said.

Others who have been arrested in connection with the 'oath ' are Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang' and lawyer Miguna Miguna.

