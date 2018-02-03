3 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Fourth Batch of 465 Libyan Returnees Arrive

By Davies Iheamnachor

Fourth batch of the Nigerians stranded in Libya yesterday arrived Port Harcourt International Airport, Omuagwa, Rivers State.

This was just as the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, attributed the delay in the arrival of the other remaining over 3000 persons to killings by militia groups at the airport in Tripoli.

The 465 persons landed at the airport on board Max Air plane at exactly 12:29 local time and were moved to the reception centre created at the same facility for medical attention and profiling.

Speaking, the South-South Coordinator of NEMA and Head of Operations in the evacuation, Mr. Ejike Martins, noted that the Federal Government was determined to free all Nigerians held captive in Libya as soon as possible.

Martins disclosed that militia groups had clashed at the departure airport in Tripoli, adding that the airport was closed causing the delay in the return of the victims.

