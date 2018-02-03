Nigeria: Slay Festival to Hold This February

SLAY Festival, an outdoor celebration of innovation, culture and technology is back for its second edition, bringing together women across Africa for an educational yet entertaining experience on the 17th of February 2018 at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.

The festival last year hosted over 1,500 women to an impactful day. This year the festival will host 3,000 women across Africa. SLAY Festival has a lineup of prominent speakers including Funke Opeke, CEO Main One Cable, Betty Irabor, Founder of Genevieve Magazine, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Ink Eze, Founder of Asoebi Bella and many more who will share their experiences and lend their expertise through panel discussions and master classes.

Various panel discussions have been put together to address key topics including 'personal branding for career women', 'introduction to coding', 'taking mobile photography to the next level', 'what you need to know about blockchain' and 'millennial guide to managing personal finances'. Oyiza Salu, Group Head of Human Resources at Guaranty Trust Bank will be joining a panel session on 'how to get a job at Nigeria's best places to work' and Tonye Cole the Executive Director and Founder of Sahara Group, will share his years of experience as an entrepreneur and innovator during the panel discussion of 'developing your leadership style'. SLAY Festival promises to be impactful and engaging with opportunities for networking, direct access to career experts and business speakers with global expertise, expert's corner for 1-on-1 coaching, beauty, hair and skincare demonstrations, live music and a chance to shop from over 75 young entrepreneurs with innovative and exciting products.