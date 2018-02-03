Eritrea: Workshop for Artisan Fishermen

Massawa — The Ministry of Marine Resources organized a workshop for artisan fishermen cooperatives in Ingele, Mekaenile, Bekae and Bedieda administrative areas in the Gelalo sub zone.

The workshop which was organized from 16 to 22 January was aimed at reorganizing the existed cooperatives as well as enhancing the quality and quantity of fish production.

Stating that empowering the cooperatives and organizing individual fishermen into the cooperatives have significant contribution in enhancing fish production and revenues, the head of supervision of the artisan fishermen in the Ministry of Marine Resources, Mr. Mohamed Dali said that women engaged in fishing activities also need to be organized.

The head of Marine Resources branch in the Northern Red Sea region Mr. Samson Zekarias on his part pointing out that on top of its contribution in identifying the capacity and shortcomings of the fishermen the workshop will play positive role in identifying and meeting their daily demands.

Indicating that the fish produce in the region does not cope with the number of fishermen engaged, Mr. Ahmed Bukalia, administrator of the Gelalo sub zone, said that organizing fishermen in cooperatives helps increase production and improves the socio-economic livelihoods and called for its sustainability.

The participants on their part expressed readiness to play due role in the effort to develop fish production and called for the establishment of refrigerated store in Marsa.