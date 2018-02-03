South Africa: EFF to Protest Outside of City Mission Church Following Allegations of Sexual Harassment

The Economic Freedom fighters will stage a protest outside the City Mission Church following allegations of sexual harassment.

This follows after three women stood up at the Methodist City Mission Church on Sunday to protest sexual assault.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, twenty-year-old Piwokazi Mntwelizwe is seen with her sister and a friend holding up placards during the service in protest against a church steward she says sexual harassed her.

The EFF in Tshwane's ward 80 sent out a call for a peaceful demonstration that is scheduled to take place outside the church on Sunday.

"This demonstration is done in solidarity with the victims of sexual abuse by a senior Methodist church member," said EFF Ward 80 secretary, Tumelo Phatladira.

"The EFF condemns any form of abuse against women and children. We furthermore refuse to accept violence or intimidation in our community," said Phatladira.

Speaking to News24, Mntwelizwe said she had reported the matter to the elders of the church last year but nothing had been done.

Mntwelizwe claims the accused made inappropriate sexual comments and invitations towards her on three separate occasions.

The church has since said they are looking into the matter.

Source: News24