Zimbabwe: Opposition Parties Welcome Chigumba

MDC formations and civic groups have welcomed the appointment of Justice Priscilla Chigumba as Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) chairperson, saying she has the attributes and qualifications required for the job. Justice Chigumba was sworn into office by President Mnangagwa on Thursday. MDC-T spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu said Justice Chigumba had a strong personality.

"Justice Chigumba is an astute legal mind with a strong sense of independence and integrity," he said. "As the MDC, we are confident that if she is given the proper latitude to perform her duties as the ZEC chairperson she will definitely excel."

The Welshman Ncube-led MDC welcomed Justice Chigumba's appointment.

"As the MDC, we welcome the new ZEC chairperson who is a distinguished lawyer and brings a wealth of experience as a judge. A lot is expected of her because she has a huge task of delivering credible, free and fair elections," the party's spokesperson Mr Kurauone Chihwayi said.

The Zimbabwe Elections Support Network an umbrella body of NGO's called upon Justice Chigumba to ensure free and fair elections.

"ZESN notes the appointment of Justice Priscilla Chigumba as the new chairperson of the ZEC. ZESN calls upon the newly appointed Chairperson to spearhead the requisite legislative and administrative reforms to ensure that the 2018 elections are, free, fair and credible," ZESN said in the statement.

"As head of the electoral commission, Justice Chigumba must strive to safeguard and protect the independence of ZEC by ensuring that principles of good electoral management such as transparency, integrity, professionalism, competence and fairness are upheld.

"Furthermore, the network calls upon the new ZEC chairperson to ensure that provisions of the Electoral Act that guarantee freeness and fairness of electoral processes are respected by all electoral stakeholders in particular political parties."