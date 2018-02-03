2 February 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: AAM to Host Regional Cross Country Race This Month

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Blantyre — Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM) has organized regional races on Saturday which aim at identifying athletes who will compete in the National Cross Country race slated for February 17, 2018 in Mzuzu.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Friday, AAM's President Godfrey Phiri said the association was set to host the regional competitions on Saturday.

Phiri further said the regional competitions will help to identify athletes that will participate in the forthcoming national cross Country as well as African Championship slated for August, 2018.

"As an association, we are ready for the regional competitions on Saturday. The central idea behind these regional competitions is for the clubs to identify best athletes who will compete in the forthcoming National Cross Country slated for this month at Mzuzu Golf Club," said Phiri.

He added: "We want to use the National Cross Country as a platform to identify best athletes who will carry the Malawian flag in the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Championships."

In March 2017, Malawian athletes participated in the World Cross country competition which was held in Uganda where they displayed a lackluster performance.

