Nigeria: Bini Epic Movie, Esohe in the Cinemas

Bini Epic movie, Esohe recently hit the cinemas in a clourful ceremony, the movie was recently premiered amidst pomp and glee at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos. The event had its guests clad in a touch of African attire and was attended by top brass in Nollywood industry.

Among the top movie stars and practitioners at the event were: Eucharia Aunobi, Chioma Akpota, John Njamah, Bryan Opara, Benjamin Toutui, Judith Audu and Husband, Etinosa Idemudia, Shawn Faqua, Charles Uwagbai, Oghenekaro Itene, Helen Enado and Monica Swaida. Also spotted at the premiere were: Sunny Irabor, Shirley Igwe, Bose Aloa, Sambasa Nzeribe, Wofai Fada, Bucci , Agatha Moreno, Oakfil, Collins Talker, Don Omope, Omoye Uzamere, Chris Okagbwe, Helen Enado, Peks Ikeji, Melvin Oduah, Ifan Michaels and Tosin Odunfa, amongst others.

Esohe, a collaboration between Nollywood and Hollywood, is a cocktail of love, murder and mystery connecting two centuries. It tells an engrossing epic story of undying love, unflinching loyalty and deviously woven intrigues that is served in a cocktail of the rich Bini tradition. Set in ancient Benin Kingdom, the movie stars Jimmy Jean Louis, Misty Lockheart, Desmond Elliot, Chris Attoh, Bimbo Manuel, Ufuoma McDermott, Toyin Aimakhuo, Jemaima Osundeand Monica Omorodion Swaida. The movie is a fictional story by Charles Uwagbai and Efetobore Ayeteni, written by Bimbo Manuel, the movie is produced by Charles Uwagbai, Monica Swaida and Robert Peters.

The movie also featured fast rising Nollywood actors like Eunice Omorogie, Omoye Uzamere, Oghenekaro Itene and Osagie Elegbe. It would be recalled that Esohe took African Folklore to the Global Stage when it premiered in various cities in the United States last year. The movie drew a capacity crowd in Houston Texas and had to be screened twice to accommodate the mammoth crowd who came out to have a feel of African culture. Some of the cast were dressed in Bini regalia for the meet and greet session, arousing nostalgia among the audience of African