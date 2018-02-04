4 February 2018

Kenya: How One Nairobi Woman Has Turned Pole Dancing Into Fitness Workout

By Sylvania Ambani

What comes to mind when you think about pole dancing? Strip clubs and erotic music? Although there is a stigma attached to pole dancing, it is fast turning into a fitness workout.

Marilyn Blockland, a fitness trainer and a pole dance teacher, talked to Nairobi News about how its quickly being adapted by ladies as a fitness regime.

Nairobi News: Introduce yourself.

Marilyn: My name is Marilyn Blockland and I'm a personal trainer based in Nairobi. Currently based at the Collassum Gym. I deal with clients who just basically want to lose weight, tone their bodies or build strength. I also teach Mau Thai and lastly I also teach pole dance fitness.

Question: What made you start teaching pole dance as a fitness regime?

Answer: Well it first started as a joke, I was sitting at the reception of the gym and my boss was like, you should start doing pole dancing fitness. And I was like, yeah right. But two weeks later he comes back and asks me again and then I realized that he was serious. So I went and put up some poles in a room at the gym and I started teaching myself, with the help of YouTube of course.

Pole dancing originates from strip clubs where it is a form of entertainment where ladies can either keep their clothes on or off and dancing and performing tricks on a pole.

Then one lady just started teaching it because you are dealing with your body weight, and from there it moved from being a taboo, a dirty thing - because everyone has very strong opinions about it - for it now to be a form of fitness.

Question: Has it changed the way people in the society look at you?

Answer: When I started out, I posted on social media telling guys what I was doing and asking anyone interested to sign up for classes. And wow you wouldn't believe the response I received. I got a text message from someone asking me if I am in any financial need, this is not the right move to take.

And it was not like I was in a thong and tweaking on the pole. No I was in my gym clothes. But I took all these reactions and understood that to some people this might seem too forward.

But slowly I started getting ladies doing enquiries. Sometimes I got only one lady showing up for a class and that is when I decided to push through.

