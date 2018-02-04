4 February 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Three Men - Dear Ladies, Who Are You Lusting After? 'Watermelons' Are All Over!

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Lydia Misati

The 'swearing in' is over, gather around folks. I have a more interesting story that I picked from the whole episode. This will interest some, annoy others and excite some. I will name this story "Lessons from man!"

Ladies, I advise you get a notebook this will be sauce that will either change your life or spice it up.

On the fateful day of 30th January, five men of different calibers and different strengths in power had a field to display their stand on Kenyan political life. Don't get me wrong, politics does not excite me, but men do.

Among the five men one is in power - therefore controls almost everything - the second to me is actually a hero, keeps his words and acts on it, even in 6 minutes.

Although, today I'm more interested in the other three, I will name them Wafula, Makokha and Mutisya. These men displayed a real character of our Kenyan men, the type that always say "just chill honey, niko kwa traffic but I'm on my way" but still fail to show up.

WATERMELON

To be honest I do not blame the three men, they're just but a specimen from the others, ladies aren't I right?

There's always a 'watermelon' in a lady's life, that one who is always vouching to meeting you outside your window after risking the jump and doesn't show up, the other who is there reminding you how he will be there for you in case he gets you pregnant. Where art he though?

And the other one who is always with you everywhere you go but you are always paying the bills. I know this sounds familiar.

So to our dear men that we keep lusting after before you point fingers to kina Wafula, did you pay the dinner bill last week, where was your wallet art though?

Did your broke self-show up or you 'watermeloned' just because it rained and that's your only official shirt and finally where you baby mama art and why is your ass still single yet you got a son named Junior Makokha...

If the shoe fits I'm glad and my dear women, look around you, these watermelons are everywhere even in the market.

Kenya

Kenyan, Ugandan Banks Targeted in Fresh Sanctions On Juba Warlords

Kenyan and Ugandan banks are heading for major international scrutiny as promoters of the South Sudan peace process… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.