3 February 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Holidaying Judges in Trouble

Tanzania President John Magufuli has asked Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma to investigate the source of the funds some judges have been spending on holidays in Europe.

The President expressed dismay at the amount of money that some judges have been spending every year in posh European hotels.

"I know the salaries of judges. They are not very different from mine, but I wonder how some judges manage to spend their holidays in Europe. They go there every year with their families and spend one month in hotels," he said.

"You need to get to the bottom of this matter," he told the Chief Justice.

He was speaking at the summit of the Law Week in Dar es Salaam, where he asked development partners to help finance legal services.

