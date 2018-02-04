3 February 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Zambia: Doctors Separate Conjoined Twins

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael Chawe

Twin girls who were conjoined at the stomach have been separated by a team of Zambian surgeons in a historic operation in Lusaka.

Eight-month-old Mapalo and Bupe underwent a seven-hour surgery at the Women and New Born hospital on Friday.

A team of 35 specialists lead by Dr Bruce Vulani operated on the girls who were joined at the abdomen and shared two livers.

"The babies are stable and have been transferred to the intensive care unit," Dr Maureen Chisembele, the senior medical superintendent at the hospital told the media after surgery.

Following the news of their separation, social media was awash with praise for the doctors.

"Awesome! It's historic. Who would have thought that skills synonymous with the famed Dr Ben Carson are locally available? Checkmate... no need to fly out. Let us upgrade our equipment and invest in developing manpower," posted Mwembe Kaona.

"A great achievement indeed," posted Namucana Musiwa, with Bwalya Tembo adding "... it should bring joy and pride to our doctors."

The twins' parents, Lydia and Moses Mwape, from Kawambwa in northern Luapula province, thanked the government and Zambians for their "moral and physical support".

In 1997, American neurosurgeon Dr Carson led a team of 50 Zambian and South African specialists to separate 11-month-old twin boys, Joseph and Luka Banda, who were joined at the back of the skull and faced in opposite directions. The 22-hour surgery on the Zambian twins was carried out at a hospital in South Africa.

Zambia

Ruling Party's Bwalya Is New Ambassador to Australia

Patriotic Front deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya has been appointed Zambia's Ambassador to Australia. Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.