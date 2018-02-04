4 February 2018

Nigeria: Meet Nigerian Team to 2018 Winter Olympics

By Joshua Odeyemi

Nigeria will be competing in the Winter Olympics for the first time when Seun Adigun, AkuomaOmeoga and Ngozi Onwumere compete in Bobsleigh at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

Also, SimideleAdeagbo will compete in Skeleton at the Games that starts next Friday.

Below are details of the ladies who will be representing Nigeria at the Games:

Seun Adigun (31) is the driver of the Bobsleigh team and also currently a chiropractic student studying for a dual degree of a Doctorate of Chiropractic from Texas Chiropractic College and a Master's of Science in Exercise & Health Science University of Houston Clear Lake.

She competed in track & field for University of Houston, and went on to become a three-time 100m hurdle Nigerian National Champion and 2012 Olympian for the country.

Akuoma Omeoga (25) is one of the brakeman for the Nigerian Women's Bobsled Team and also works as a healthcare recruiter.

She is a former collegiate Track and Field athlete for the University of Minnesota.

Ngozi Onwumere (26) is one of the brakeman of the team. She competed for Nigeria in the 2015 All African games in Track & Field.

She has background work experience in the mortgage industry and is now a full-time student pursuing a Doctoral degree.

Simidele Adeagbo (36) is Nigeria's first female Skeleton athlete. She competed for the University of Kentucky as a four time All-American and school record holder in the triple jump.

She was consistently nationally ranked and was a two- time U.S. Olympic Trials finalists in the triple jump.

