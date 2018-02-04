4 February 2018

Malawi: Ethiopian National Arrested for Entering Malawi Illegally

By Joel Chirwa -Mana

Malawi Police in Rumphi have arrested a 25-year-old Ethiopian national Salam Ashoro for entering Malawi illegally.

Rumphi police spokesperson Victor Khamisi said Ashoro was arrested at Chinyolo in Rumphi along Karonga-Mzuzu road after police received information that two vehicles coming from Karonga direction heading towards Mzuzu had carried illegal immigrants.

"The two Toyota Sienta vehicles registration numbers KA9081 and RU9322 suspected to have carried the illegal immigrants have since been impounded. However, drivers of the vehicles and other suspected illegal immigrants are still at large," said Khamisi.

He further said investigations are underway to trace the drivers and the occupants of the vehicles.

The issue of illegal aliens finding themselves in the hands of police has been a regular occurrence in Rumphi. In December last year, on two separate occasions, police intercepted a group of 29 illegal immigrants and another of 22, all from Ethiopia

