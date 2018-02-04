Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Has No Business in Attacking Not-So-Popular Mujuru

opinion

Following the recent attacks on NPP members in the MDC-T stronghold of Glen Norah where they were holding their ward rally as reported by the same party, it will be good to revisit history and see where @NPP is coming from.

In March 2017 Gift Nyandoro NPP party spokesperson reported in his words that at Bronte Hotel during a funeral-planning meeting, Jealousy Mbizvo Mawarire came to him from out of nowhere, charged and attacked him. This was within their own party. Nyandoro said Mawarire then walked to his car saying he was going to take a gun to shoot him. This was before Mawarire turned and gave Nyandoro a cold blooded kick on his knee. As described by Nyandoro, Mawarire then tried to pull his private parts, but Nyandoro managed to subdue him with the help of one Mleya. The image of the person attacked is in the images attached.

Moving forward to February 2018, National People's Party (NPP) spokesperson Methuseli Moyo said a barrage of stones were thrown at them, out of nowhere while at a ward rally in the MDC-T stronghold constituency of Glenorah. Take note: Moyo is in the same position which Gift Nyandoro occupied.

What we know this far is NPP did not supply the names of those who attacked them, the branches they belonged to, who led them. One would then wonder how their leader Joice Mujuru and her supposed allies came to the conclusion that the ruling party was involved somehow.

Given the history of what goes on in the NPP the beginning of every year, one can not be blamed for questioning if this wasn't another in-house attack as the one mentioned above. Wouldn't it be history repeating itself?

The Mujuru-led party is quite unpopular in Glen Norah since, we could all agree without any doubt that the area is MDC-T turf - It is possible, given the poor turnout of the rally, someone could have been angered that their principal was being hung to dry, when in reality she just doesn't command support.

Then there is the common one, a politician has no face, while they say they were stoned, it remains a mystery how Ms Mujuru just vanished and how the attack coincided with an EU delegation that had visited Zimbabwe.

Any sensible person would agree that it is in ZANU-PF's interest to maintain peace and order especially when the President is hosting a delegation from the European Union. Why would ZANU-PF even attack people when there are guests, let alone a non entity ward party which commands no support.

We might not know, but what we know is NPP has a history of violence, lies and lack of support.

Cde Chenjerai Dentete is ZANU-PF Cape District Youth League Secretary for Administration.