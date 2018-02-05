4 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria/Morocco: CHAN 2018 - Morocco Trounce Nigeria to Win First Title

Photo: CAF
Morocco celebrate in the CHAN 2018 final.
By Tunde Eludini

The Atlas Lions of Morocco have emerged as Champions of the CHAN 2018 tournament and they did it in style; beating the home-based Super Eagles 4-0 on Sunday night in the final match played at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca

Zakaria Hadraf scored two goals while Walid El Karti and El Kaadi scored a goal each to give Morocco their first CHAN title ever.

The last time the North Africans won an African title was in 1976, our correspondent says.

For Nigeria, it was a disastrous ending for a team that appeared to have prosecuted a glorious campaign.

