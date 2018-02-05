Nigeria/Morocco: CHAN 2018 - Morocco Trounce Nigeria to Win First Title

Photo: CAF

Morocco celebrate in the CHAN 2018 final.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco have emerged as Champions of the CHAN 2018 tournament and they did it in style; beating the home-based Super Eagles 4-0 on Sunday night in the final match played at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca

Zakaria Hadraf scored two goals while Walid El Karti and El Kaadi scored a goal each to give Morocco their first CHAN title ever.

The last time the North Africans won an African title was in 1976, our correspondent says.

For Nigeria, it was a disastrous ending for a team that appeared to have prosecuted a glorious campaign.