4 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Opinion Divided on Possibility of Odinga Arrest

Opinion is divided on whether arresting National Super Alliance boss Raila Odinga would be the best way of dealing with an insurgent opposition.

While the government has gone for Mr Odinga's allies, there is concern that such a decision may lead to unprecedented chaos.

Some Jubilee leaders say it is just a matter of time before Mr Odinga is arrested "for inciting people against the government of the day".

INCITE

Igembe North MP Maoka Maore said reaction would not matter "since what happened at Uhuru Park is illegal and no country can tolerate it".

"It is wrong to excite supporters to an illegality. Losers are behaving like winners and making winners appear to be in office illegally," Mr Maore said.

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata said the government was not afraid of arresting the opposition chief.

