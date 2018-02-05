Photo: Nairobi News

Blank screens of leading television stations NTV, Citizen and KTN and a live K24 one in the Nation newsrom on February 2.

The shutdown of NTV, Citizen and KTN enters day seven on Monday, with the Communications Authority showing no signs of obeying a court order directing it to allow the TV stations back on air.

Lobbies on Sunday said the defiance of the order and the crack down on opposition leaders "are a recipe for total breakdown of the rule of law and order in Kenya and can only lead to more violations of human rights".

The Civil Society Reference Group said the reaction by the government to an event its top leadership had described as a comedy was excessive.

"It is unfathomable and ironic that three TV stations, whose role was only to cover an activity the government had definitely allowed to proceed, are being punished," the group said.

"They are being punished without being accorded a hearing so that the veracity of their alleged offence can be determined lawfully."

COURT ORDER

Mr Suba Churchill, the group's convener, said the proper channel for the government to deal with the stations whose broadcasts it deemed illegal is to prosecute them.