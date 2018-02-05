5 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: State Refuses to Restore TV Stations Signals

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Blank screens of leading television stations NTV, Citizen and KTN and a live K24 one in the Nation newsrom on February 2.
By John Ngirachu

The shutdown of NTV, Citizen and KTN enters day seven on Monday, with the Communications Authority showing no signs of obeying a court order directing it to allow the TV stations back on air.

Lobbies on Sunday said the defiance of the order and the crack down on opposition leaders "are a recipe for total breakdown of the rule of law and order in Kenya and can only lead to more violations of human rights".

The Civil Society Reference Group said the reaction by the government to an event its top leadership had described as a comedy was excessive.

"It is unfathomable and ironic that three TV stations, whose role was only to cover an activity the government had definitely allowed to proceed, are being punished," the group said.

"They are being punished without being accorded a hearing so that the veracity of their alleged offence can be determined lawfully."

COURT ORDER

Mr Suba Churchill, the group's convener, said the proper channel for the government to deal with the stations whose broadcasts it deemed illegal is to prosecute them.

More on This

Govt Refusal to Unmuzzle Us Contemptuous - Broadcasters

Citizen TV, NTV and KTN News were on Monday morning expected to initiate contempt of court proceedings against… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.