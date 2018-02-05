Photo: Nehanda Radio

Then Vice President Joice Mujuru and First Lady Grace Mugabe (file photo)

National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru has reacted angrily to reports she has cobbled a pre-election pact that involves former President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace.

Mujuru was in Mugabe's house last week for a meeting whose finer details remain a closely guarded secret with the former Vice President announcing she has forgiven the man who humiliated her in 2014 when she was fired from Zanu PF and the government.

"The NPP wishes to categorically dismiss the rumour that Dr Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru has entered into a political pact with the former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe with the contempt it deserves.

"This unfounded and baseless allegation is being peddled by one of the public media 'outpost' (The) Sunday Mail; that allows itself to be abused as a Zanu PF's mouth piece," NPP secretary general, Gift Nyandoro, said in a statement.

The weekly publication, in its lead story, claimed the Mugabes want Mujuru to work with former Zanu PF stalwarts and G40 kingpins, Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwawo among others ahead of general elections due in a few months' time.

Mujuru's party argued President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration is running scared of the NPP leader.

"It is now dawning on the military administration that Mother Zimbabwe's leadership capability is the ultimate answer the nation is looking forward to vote for in 2018," the statement said.

Mugabe, the statement added, has asked for forgiveness from Mujuru claiming he had been misled by Mnangagwa and the military into sacking his then deputy in the run up to the dramatic 2014 Zanu PF congress.

"That the former head of State was misled on who truly Mother Zimbabwe is, is now a matter of public record.

"For one to try and twist facts that the meeting was about formation of a political pact only reflects kwashiokor political thinking of the highest order (sic)," said Nyandoro.

He said the brutal attack on Mujuru last week by suspected Zanu PF supporters was a sign of Mnangagwa's panic.

"To demonstrate the panic of the military regime, Mother Zimbabwe was stoned few days ago by hired Zanu PF thugs in Harare's Glenview Area 8 during one of her routine campaigns of meet the people tour.

"Such barbaric acts of brutality demonstrate the fear of the regime and that alone will never deter NPP's quest and its other like-minded partners under People's Rainbow Coalition to make another Zimbabwe possible," Nyandoro said.

While Mnangagwa has publicly stated his commitment to run a free, fair and credible election the NPP thinks otherwise.

"The regime has no capacity to win a credible, free and fair election under the Sun should electoral reforms that promotes electoral transparency be implemented," Mujuru's party argued.