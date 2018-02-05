Nigeria: Plan to End Amnesty Programme - Relocate Oil Facilities, Ex-Militants Tell Govt

Following reports of plans by the Federal Government to terminate the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, in 2018, ex-militant leader, Chief Kingsley Muturu, has said the Federal Government should relocate oil facilities from Niger Delta before such a provocative move.

Muturu, Chairman, Amnesty Phase II in Delta State, who explained ex-militants' opposition to the planned termination, said: "The ideal of peace and deserved development of Niger Delta, for which late President Musa Umar Yar'Adua laudably offered and implemented the Amnesty programme remains far from being achieved.

"With the groundswell of anger in the land, we wish to humbly serve notice that we cannot guarantee the safety of oil installations in Niger Delta.

"Accordingly, before terminating the PAP, we advise the Federal Government to kindly relocate all oil facilities from Niger Delta to another safer haven. This advice is intended to avert consequences of sure military deployment by the Federal Government, which, unfortunately, believes more in thrust of physical force to spill innocent blood of people of the oil-bearing communities in the Niger Delta."

Instead of leveraging on relative peace in Niger Delta from leadership interventions for development and reintegration of ex-militants with jobs, Muturu alleged that the amnesty programme suffered declining fortunes under Gen Paul Boroh who was arm-twisted by agents of the Federal Government to the detriment of Niger Deltans.

He said: "With recent denials of Niger Deltans in educational programmes of the PAP, is the Federal Government not orchestrating the denial of Niger Deltans from the prospect of being in the commanding heights of political and economic decision making in the Nigerian nation that has so held us down?

"It is disheartening that even those interested in the agricultural trainings and whose trainings were supposed to last longer were reduced to two weeks training or less. The implication is that they were not trained at all while the vendors (contractors) of such programmes smile to the banks with huge amounts."

Muturu further alleged that politicians and bad advisers were preventing Gen Boroh from meeting with leaders of the militants for which the programme was designed so they may offer suggestions for continuing improvement. He said budgetary constraints disabled payment of a housing allowance of N150, 000.00 per year paid once under Kingsley Kuku as Coordinator of the PAP.

The ex-militant leader conferred with "ambassador of peace" title by his people, said: "Several militants that we have engaged and who are undecided as yet to embrace amnesty for the good of the nation are turning around to mock us over the Federal Government lacklustre disposition to the PAP. We had thought that an amnesty programme that is progressively better sponsored, not terminated, would take the wind off the sail of those still bent on vandalism as a means of agitation.

"The planned termination of the Amnesty Programme gives the lie to the impression the current Federal Governmeny had given that it needs peace upon which it may execute its avowed development agenda for Niger Delta."