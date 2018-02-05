4 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 11-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots His 2-Year-Old Sister Before Turning the Gun On Himself

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: [paumelia]/Flickr
(file photo)

Police are investigating a case of murder after an 11-year-old boy who was playing with his father's firearm allegedly shot his two-year-old sister by accident before turning the gun on himself on Saturday evening in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the 11-year-old boy had been playing with the licenced firearm when a shot went off and struck his sister.

"The brother allegedly turned the gun on himself after seeing what had happened to his sister," said Mbhele in a statement.

The boy died instantly while his sister died later after having been rushed to hospital for medical attention, said Mbhele.

Empangeni police are investigating a case of murder.

"We urge all licensed firearm owners to ensure that they do not violate the Firearms Control Act by failing to safeguard their firearms because it amounts to a criminal act," Mbhele said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Lindiwe Mazibuko Defends De Lille

Former Democratic Alliance parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko has come to the defence of embattled Cape Town Mayor… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.