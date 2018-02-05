Police are investigating a case of murder after an 11-year-old boy who was playing with his father's firearm allegedly shot his two-year-old sister by accident before turning the gun on himself on Saturday evening in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the 11-year-old boy had been playing with the licenced firearm when a shot went off and struck his sister.

"The brother allegedly turned the gun on himself after seeing what had happened to his sister," said Mbhele in a statement.

The boy died instantly while his sister died later after having been rushed to hospital for medical attention, said Mbhele.

Empangeni police are investigating a case of murder.

"We urge all licensed firearm owners to ensure that they do not violate the Firearms Control Act by failing to safeguard their firearms because it amounts to a criminal act," Mbhele said.

Source: News24