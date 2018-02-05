4 February 2018

Rwanda: Men's Volleyball League Starts

By Peter Kamasa

The 2018 men's volleyball national league will kick off on Sunday with nine matches being played at defferent venues across the country.

Holders Gisagara VC begin their title defence at home, at Gisagara Gymnasium, against IPRC-South and University of Tourism, Technology and Business Studies (UTB)-on the same day and venue, IPRC-South will also play against UTB.

At Nyakarambi in Kirehe District, hosts Kirehe volleyball club will play against Kigali Volleyball Club (KVC), Rwanda Energy Group (REG) while KVC will also faceoff with REG.

Elsewhere, two formers APR and University of Kibungo (UNIK) as well as new entrants IPRC-East will play at National Paralympic Committee-Rwanda Gymnasium, at Amahoro National Stadium.

The league will constitute nine teams in the men's category and seven in the women's category, while the second division will have eight teams.

Both Gisagara and women's league champions Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) will represent Rwanda at this year's Africa Club Championships.

Meanwhile, Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) have not yet set the dates of kickoff for the women league and second division.

Sunday

At Gisagara

Gisagara vs IPRC-South 10am

IPRC-South vs UTB 12pm

Gisagara vs UTB 2pm

At NPC Gymnasium

APR vs IPRC-East 10am

IPRC-East vs UNIK 12pm

UNIK vs APR 2pm

At Nyakarambi

Kirehe vs KVC 11am

KVC vs REG 1pm

REG vs Kirehe 3pm

