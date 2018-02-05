Rwanda: Rwamagana Challenge Marathon Set for Feb. 18

Rwamagana District in collaboration with Rwamagana Athletics Club will organize the fourth edition of Rwamagana Challenge Marathon, which will be staged on Feb 18 in Rwamagana town.

The event will include full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km) and Run for Fun (5km)-according to Rwamagana district Public Relations Officer Froduard Muragijimana, preparations are in final stages.

"Rwamagana Challenge Marathon is one of the best events we have ever organized as a district, and we want to build on it now that it has become a national event. We are expecting many people to register because we have done all we can to publicize it," said Muragijimana.

The first three editions were not part of the national athletics calendar but effective this year, the race will be included on the Rwanda Athletics Federation activities.

It will be second race of the 2018 season after the Kigali Half Marathon held last month and won by Felicien Muhitira (men) while Salome Nyirarukundo claimed the women's title.

Rwanda Athletics Federation look at the race as part of their preparation in the build-up to the 2018 Kigali International Peace Marathon scheduled for May 20.

According to the Rwamagana Challenge Marathon organizers, over 150 people including 38 British nationals living and working in Rwanda have so far registered-organizers expecting more than 500 participants.

Muragijimana noted that they have invited all local athletics clubs and they expect more athletics from other countries.