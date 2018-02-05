Nigeria: Two Nigerians Among Victims of Italian Far Right Gunman

Two Nigerians, a man and a woman, were among the six African victims of the lone gunman who went on shooting spree in the central Italian city of Macerata last Saturday.

Italian newspaper, Le Stampa, identified the two Nigerians with their first names as Jennifer and Gideon.

Gideon is 25 years old while Jennifer is 29. Both are now receiving treatment at a hospital in the city.

Hospital officials said Jennifer suffered a fracture to her humerus bone in her arm and is facing an operation.

As reported by Le Stampa, Jennifer is still wondering why the gunman, identified as a right wing extremist, Luca Traini hit her.

"I never hurt anyone. I was talking and laughing with three other people when I was struck by the bullet."

She said she will no longer feel safe walking around the city "with peace of mind" after the attack.

"We foreigners are the first to want justice, we have come to Italy to live in peace, it is inhuman to shoot at random on innocent people, I have never wanted trouble with anyone," Jennifer said.

Her boyfriend told La Repubblica they were waiting at a bus station when he saw a man pointing something at them from a car.

Ogie Igbinowania said: "I gave Jennifer a push to get her out of the way and threw myself down. And I heard a shot: Boom."

Gideon also told Le Stampa that he had always considered Macerata a safe city. He still wondered how he managed to survive the gunshot.

"I thought I would die. I do not know who attacked me. I would ask only two things: why he did it and what he has against me.

"Those who do something bad must be afraid, not those who behave well," he said.

"In three years I have never had any problems with anyone, either with Italians or with other foreigners. I worked in a supermarket and now I'm looking for a new job. I'm someone who minds my business. I do not get into trouble. I never imagined I could find myself in this situation. Now I do not know if I'll manage not to feel in danger."

Luca Traini, driving in a black Alfa Romeo, caused panic in Macerata Saturday morning, as he randomly attacked African migrants, in an attack that has been confirmed to be racially motivated.

Six Africans were hit before he was arrested at 12.45p.m, at a monument in the city, after he gave the Nazi salute.

The shooting happened just days after the body of an 18-year-old Italian woman Pamela Mastropietro, was discovered dismembered and hidden in two suitcases.

A Nigerian migrant, identified as Innocent Oseghale, 29, with a history of drug dealing, was arrested in connection with the death.

According to Picchionews, published in Macerata, the Nigerian has denied the charge. "I did not kill her," he was reported to have told the police repeatedly.

Oseghale is said to be an asylum seeker with a residence permit, which expired last year. He is married and has a daughter. He however stays alone in an apartment, not rented in his name.

Police, after searching his flat found 70 grams of hashish, but not heroin.

The shooting put the city in a virtual lock down as the mayor ordered people to stay indoors.