Uganda: Woman Jailed for Killing Own Daughter

Lira — The High Court in Lira last Wednesday sentenced a 24-year-old woman to 15 years in prison for killing her own daughter.

Josephine Anume, was convicted by the Lira resident judge, Lady Justice Winifred Nabisinde, after she pleaded guilty to the offence.

Prosecution stated that the convict in April last year while at their home at Agweng parish, Otuke District, strangled her child, Catherin Amaci, to death and left the body covered with a white cloth inside the house.

The offence of murder is contrary to Section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act, and according to Ms Nabisinde, the 15 years imprisonment was arrived at during the plea bargaining process between the defence lawyer and the State.