Photo: Stephen Otage/Daily Monitor

Kampala — Days after being cleared of conflict of interest by the civil division of the High Court, Prof Anthony Mbonye has resigned from his post of Director Health Services (Clinical and Community) at the Ministry of Health.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service through the Health Ministry PS, Prof Mbonye states that he recently got a job offer with an international organization that requires him not to hold any job elsewhere.

At the same time, Prof Mbonye who joined public Service as an intern doctor in 1986, has also applied for early retirement.

"I am 55 years old; have worked for over 30 years in service and I am applying for early retirement as per the provisions of the Public Service Standing Orders," Prof Mbonye states in a separate retirement letter.

Dr Mbonye first applied early for retirement to fully engage in full-teaching and research in October 2016.

"Since 1996, I have been teaching part-time at the school of Public Health, Makerere University and at the Uganda Christian University since 2008. I got a Phd from the University of Copenhagen and I have since won many grants and published extensively," he adds.

In his letter dated January 29, Prof Mbonye resigned from his post without the endorsement of the Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine, who was out the country on official duty.

When contacted to comment on Dr Mbonye's departure from the Ministry, Dr Jane Aceng said there are many trained Ugandans who can handle the portfolio he was holding.

"I have nothing against Dr Mbonye and he is the one who knows the reason he has resigned from his position," Dr Aceng said.