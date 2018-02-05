A serious crisis has broken out among students at the Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH) Yola, leading to a hurried deployment of soldiers and anti-riot police.

"Already the university is closed on the alleged orders of the Vice Chancellor," security sources and fleeing students told PREMIUM TIMES.

A student of the institution, who simply identified himself as Rapheal, said a "leadership tussle among students sparked off the crisis which led to serious fight between warring factions at the university's gymnasium."

"As I am talking to you some rioting students in the fight have destroyed some places and security have been deployed so we are all leaving the campus to the neighbouring community at Sangere," the student said.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Adamawa, Othman Abubakar, said, "There was crisis between students over leadership of unions but already anti-riot police have been deployed .

"Though no loss of lives however some places were destroyed by the students but normalcy has been restored now," Mr. Abubakar, an assistant superintendent of police, said.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the crisis came ahead of the commencement of exams at the university.