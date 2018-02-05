Uganda: Police Arrests Key Suspect in Mowzey Radio Case

Reports just in indicate Uganda Police has arrested a person key in resolving the circumstance under which Ugandan musician Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio of the Goodlyfe Crew was assaulted after an altercation at Entebbe's De Bar on January 22, 2018.

"Katwe Police have arrested the suspected killer of singer Radio Mowzey. The suspect Godfrey Wamala Godfrey was found at a friend's home in Kyengera where he had been hiding. The suspect is recording a statement at Katwe Police Station and will be transferred to Entebbe Police Station, Uganda Police confirmed on Monday.

Ten days after being beaten into a coma, Mowzey Radio died on Thursday morning at the intensive care unit at Case Hospital in Kampala. He was buried on Saturday.

The bar has since been closed by the Entebbe Town Clerk.

"Following the gruesome incident of recent, that has led to the death of one of our top musicians aka Mozey Radio that happened in your bar, council within the powers versted in it to regulate and control businesses within her area of jurisdiction, has closed your bar with immediate effect," the Town Clerk said in a statement.

Radio was reportedly knocked out cold by assailants last week in Entebbe after an altercation at Da Bar. Police have since made several arrests as they seek answers.

No one has yet been charged but a video circulating on video shows an incident that is said to be what happened. Those who know De Bar say the video is from another location and not related.

Pathologists at Mulago said, "Radio was badly hit on the head which caused a brain damage hence his demise."

Among those first picked up by police soon after the incident was George Egesa, owner of the bar from where Mowzey was assaulted and then admitted to Emmanuel Clinic in Entebbe, transferred to Nsambya then to Case where hours later doctors conducted a brain surgery. (read about AK47 DEATH in similar incident Page 2)

The incident is similar to that which led to the death of AK47 in 2015.

Emmanuel Mayanja Hummertone aka AK47 was beaten in a bar in Kabalagala before he died on arrival at Nsambya hospital, after he reportedly cracked his skull.

The singer was from the musical family that includes brothers Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone, Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso and Douglas Mayanja aka Weasle.

Reports then incidated that AK47 was beaten first at a bar and then went to the washroom to clean up, where he is thought to have slipped and fallen.

The bar DEJAVU, belonged to Jeff Kiwanuka, a former manager of the singing duo of Radio and Weasel.

Also, last October, renowned producer Dan Muto aka Danz Kumapeesa died four months after being bed-ridden at Nsambya Hospital.

The producer was hospitalized after reportedly being attacked by unidentified goons, who thumped him, and robbed him in a night attack in June.

