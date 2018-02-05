5 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Women's Volleyball League to Start on Feb. 10

By Cheline Semutakirwa

The 2018 Rwanda women national volleyball league as well as second division will kick-off on February 10, according to the Rwanda Volleyball Federation (RFVB).

The women's league will comprise teams such as, title holders Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA), APR, St Joseph, St. Aloys Rwamagana, IPRC-Kigali, and Ruhango as well as newly created Kigali Volleyball Club (KVC-Women).

APR Women Volleyball Club have continued their spending spree by signing four more players as they seek to win the league title for the first time in five years.

APR coach Alex Nkuranga has added four new players and three of them are high school graduates, namely; Lea Uwera and Benitha Mukandayisenga from St Aloys Rwamagana, Flavia Dusabe from St Joseph and Grace Niyigena from RRA.

"We are ready for the season kick-off; we have signed promising players who we expect to help the team challenge to achieve our goals. I am happy with the team, and looking forward to the start of the new season," said Nkuranga.

APR have not been at their greatest form in recent years, mainly due to the dominance of RRA, but with new players and a fresh season ahead, the army side might have a good chance this season.

On Thursday, APR lost to their biggest rivals in the Heroes Cup final, in straight sets 3-0 (25-15, 25-21 and 25-15).

RRA coach Jean De Dieu Masumbuko said they are not intimidated by their rivals, APR, signing many players for the coming season as local volleyball fans anticipate a season of determination by the top two women volleyball teams in Rwanda.

