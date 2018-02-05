5 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Habineza Named as Ferwafa Interim Secretary General

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cheline Semutakirwa

Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has nominated Emmanuel Habineza as interim secretary general to replace Latifah Tharcille Uwamahoro whose contract ended recently.

Habineza assumed the role on February 2, following the departure of Uwamahoro whose reign ended on January 31, 2018.

Habineza, who has been serving as the deputy secretary general, Chief Budget Manager and Head of Administration and Finance will serve as interim Secretary General until a full appointment is made.

Uwamahoro has been FERWAFA's secretary general for a year but has had so many disagreements with the federation president Vincent Nzamwita and this could have led to the decision not to renew her contract.

Nzamwita appointed Uwamahoro as FERWAFA Secretary General to replace Olivier Mulindahabi without consulting the general assembly or even members of the executive committee.

Rwanda

Count on Us During Rwanda's AU Chairmanship - Ethiopian Envoy

Ethiopia is one of the latest countries to open an embassy in Rwanda in an aim to boost bilateral ties between the two… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.