Rwanda: Habineza Named as Ferwafa Interim Secretary General

Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has nominated Emmanuel Habineza as interim secretary general to replace Latifah Tharcille Uwamahoro whose contract ended recently.

Habineza assumed the role on February 2, following the departure of Uwamahoro whose reign ended on January 31, 2018.

Habineza, who has been serving as the deputy secretary general, Chief Budget Manager and Head of Administration and Finance will serve as interim Secretary General until a full appointment is made.

Uwamahoro has been FERWAFA's secretary general for a year but has had so many disagreements with the federation president Vincent Nzamwita and this could have led to the decision not to renew her contract.

Nzamwita appointed Uwamahoro as FERWAFA Secretary General to replace Olivier Mulindahabi without consulting the general assembly or even members of the executive committee.