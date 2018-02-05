South Africa: Csir Showcases Tech for Mining Safety

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will showcase some of the latest technologies to improve safety in the mining sector.

These innovative technologies will be displayed at the Mining Indaba, which takes place in Cape Town from Monday to Thursday.

The inaccessibility of some areas underground makes it difficult and dangerous for inspections after blasting. The CSIR developed a robot platform equipped with safety inspection sensors to enter mines during safety periods.

Known as "Monster", the robot aims to assess and identify risk for underground mines.

Also at display is an early warning and monitoring system called "RockPulse." It is a compact and battery-operated device that constantly monitors rock-mass for micro-seismicity.

With RockPulse, it is now possible to listen to raw micro-seismicity, extract micro-fracture features and analyse the resulting series of features to detect large instabilities taking place in the rock mass early. Continuous real-time monitoring of instabilities also allows for optimised safe re-entry times after hazardous events.

Other technologies on display will include the survey and inspection device, collision prevention system, occupational health and ergonomics.

The indaba is expected to bring together investors, mining companies, governments and other stakeholders from around the world in a bid to advance mining on the continent.