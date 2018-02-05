South Africa: DA vs Cape Town Mayor - Quo Vadis, Patricia De Lille?

analysis

Just hours after news broke that criminal charges had been laid against Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, the embattled mayor hit back (again). But with D-Day for the motion of no confidence looming, De Lille is not showing any signs of giving up.



On Sunday afternoon, a defiant Patricia De Lille issued a media statement denying criminal charges of bribery and corruption laid against her by the Democratic Alliance (DA). She had not been notified of the charges by the SAPS but rejected the claims "with contempt", she said.

"Based on media reports today, it has come to my attention that criminal charges have apparently been laid against me by the Democratic Alliance.

"I have not been formally notified of these charges by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

"Should criminal charges have been laid against me, I will co-operate openly and transparently with the SAPS.

"I deny and reject the reported allegations with the contempt it deserves," she said.

Her statement followed reports that the DA had laid criminal charges against De Lille after a Gauteng businessman, Anthony Faul, claimed De Lille had requested a "payment" relating to a potential deal involving automatic...