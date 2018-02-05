Botswana: Khama Leaves for Namibia

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama today (February 5) leaves for Namibia on a two-day state visit at the invitation of his Namibian counterpart, Dr Hage Geingob.

A press release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation states that during his visit, President Khama will hold bilateral talks with President Geingob.

The two leaders will also discuss matters of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various sectors of the economy, as well as regional, continental and global issues of mutual concern.

"As it will be recalled, President Geingob paid a visit to Botswana in July 2016. These high-level exchange visits are a clear demonstration of the two leader's resolve to enhance the enduring strategic partnership between the two countries", it reads.

It further states that apart from the exchange of state visits, the two countries also leverage on the existing bilateral mechanisms such as the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) and the Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security (JPCDS) with a view to broaden the scope of their cooperation.

President Khama is accompanied by Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Mr Shaw Kgathi, Minister of Transport and Communications, Mr Kitso Mokaila, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Mr Vincent Seretse, Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, Mr Tshekedi Khama and Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, Mr Prince Maele.

President Khama and his entourage are expected back home tommorrow (February 6).

Source : BOPA