Rwanda: U.S-Based Rwandan Video Producer Ganza Dies

A Rwandan video producer, who was based in the United States, has reportedly committed suicide. Innocent 'Ganza' Ndayishimiye, who was living in Illinois, Chicago, is said to have committed suicide over the weekend.

The cinematographer, who specialised in drone and aerial pictures has worked on a number of popular videos including The Ben's Habibi, particularly the drone part, and Alpha Rwirangira's Merci.

According to sources, the 25-year-old video producer was found lifeless in his apartment in an apparent suicide but details remain scanty. Initial reports indicate that he hanged himself but Chicago Police is still investigating the circumstances of his death.

Ganza has been based in the U.S where he had set up a renowned video production house known as Ganza Image Productions since 2010.

On his website, he described himself as a professional videographer with keen focus on quality especially on weddings, music videos and corporations.

"RIP Ganza Innocent. It was such a great honour to work with you. Thank you for leaving me with memories of a beautiful music video #Merci," posted U.S-based singer Alpha Rwirangira, adding "truly this world is not our home. Till we meet again."