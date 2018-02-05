5 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: U.S-Based Rwandan Video Producer Ganza Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Rwandan video producer, who was based in the United States, has reportedly committed suicide. Innocent 'Ganza' Ndayishimiye, who was living in Illinois, Chicago, is said to have committed suicide over the weekend.

The cinematographer, who specialised in drone and aerial pictures has worked on a number of popular videos including The Ben's Habibi, particularly the drone part, and Alpha Rwirangira's Merci.

According to sources, the 25-year-old video producer was found lifeless in his apartment in an apparent suicide but details remain scanty. Initial reports indicate that he hanged himself but Chicago Police is still investigating the circumstances of his death.

Ganza has been based in the U.S where he had set up a renowned video production house known as Ganza Image Productions since 2010.

On his website, he described himself as a professional videographer with keen focus on quality especially on weddings, music videos and corporations.

"RIP Ganza Innocent. It was such a great honour to work with you. Thank you for leaving me with memories of a beautiful music video #Merci," posted U.S-based singer Alpha Rwirangira, adding "truly this world is not our home. Till we meet again."

Rwanda

Count on Us During Rwanda's AU Chairmanship - Ethiopian Envoy

Ethiopia is one of the latest countries to open an embassy in Rwanda in an aim to boost bilateral ties between the two… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.