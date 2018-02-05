Nigeria: Buhari to Host Nigeria Bobsled Team After Korea Games

THE Nigeria Bobsled team to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea departed Saturday to the Asian country. The team is made up of Seun Adigun, Simidele Ade-agbo, Akuoma Omeoga and Ngozi Onwumere.

Before their departure, the Nigerian Bobsled and Skeleton Federation organised a send forth party for the team at the Sheraton Hotel Ikeja. President Muhammadu Buhari sent his Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri who conveyed her principal's plan for the team when they return from Korea.

"Win or lose, President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to host you at the Villa when you return. You are all winners, already," Dabiri told the girls who will be flying Nigeria's flag at the Winter Olympics for the first time. President of Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria, Chief Solomon Ogba heaped praises on the Nigerian quartet who toiled to qualify for the Games without government support.

"Credit must go to this iconic Nigerian quartet who enters the history books as the first women to represent not only Nigeria, but also Africa at the Winter Olympics," Ogba said, adding, "this is a product of Nigerian determination to break new grounds and achieve what has never been done."

Captain of the team, Seun Adigun said they were overwhelmed by the level of acceptance and support from Nigerians and the corporate community. "We are going to Korea with the weight of the country and the continent on our backs. We have resolved not to fail."

The Chef de Mission of the Nigerian team, Otumba Gbenga Elegbeleye expressed confidence in the team's ability to make Nigeria proud at the games. "While I cannot stand here and start raising expectations, the girls themselves have demonstrated a lot of determination and with the Nigerian spirit in them, I know they can win something.