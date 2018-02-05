4 February 2018

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Latitude Hotels to Open New Property in Kampala

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Independent
Latitude Hotel Group logo
By The Independent

Kampala — Hotel chain, Latitude Hotels Group, plans to open up a new hotel facility in Kampala as it seeks presence in the East African region. This follows the opening of similar facilities in Malawi and Zambia in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

While no official opening is yet to be confirmed, reports indicate that the hotel to be called 'Latitude 0' with 52 rooms, will start operation in September.

Reports also indicate that the hotel group plan to set up similar facilities in other African cities including Addis Ababa, Nairobi, Kigali, Dar es Salaam, Maputo and Harare.

Uganda

Uganda Could Hire Expatriates for Oil Jobs

Uganda will start investing in the oil and gas infrastructure a head of the planned production in 2020 but there are… Read more »

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Copyright © 2018 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.