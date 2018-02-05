House Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguié Djibril and United States Ambassador, Peter Henry Barlerin, on February 2, 2018 held talks pertaining to the security issues in the Far North.

Within the framework of protecting citizens and enhancing security in the Far North region of Cameroon, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguié Djibril and the United States Ambassador to Cameroon, Peter Henry Barlerin in an audience had elaborated discussions on February 2, 2018.

Given that both countries consider the security of nationals a paramount obligation by the government, cooperation ties within that domain therefore came under review notably on possible areas of improvement should they be.

Speaking to the press after the audience, the US diplomat said terrorism in the Far North of the country needs to be controlled due to the far reaching and untold consequences inflicted on individuals.

"The President of the National Assembly is from the Extreme North so we talked about the security cooperation and the partnership the United States has with Cameroon in fighting the insurgencies of Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa. And we agreed that cooperation was going very well but it is something that we need to be doing over the long term and cannot give up the fight;" he stated.

In the fight against insecurity, Peter Henry Barlerin appreciated the cooperative level of Cameroon and the tact with which security issues are handled in that part of the country.

"We expect that Cameroonian law enforcement forces continue to protect civilians and ensure the respect of human rights which is a very important component of the security cooperation ties," he urged.