Rwanda: Police Handball Club Wins Heroes' Day Cup

Police Handball Club won their record fifth Heroes' Day Cup after overcoming APR 46-37 in the finals played on Sunday at Kimisagara Youth Centre in Nyarungenge District.

In the build up to the finals, the law enforcers topped Group B after beating Groupe Scolaire de la Salle 46-10; GS St. Aloys of Rwamagana 31-19; and defeated GS Munyove of Rusizi 37-23.

They also eliminated Inkumburwa 48-19 in the semi-finals to set the final encounter with the defending champions APR, who also saw off ADEGI.

Eleven men teams featured in the tournament. APR topped Group A which also had ES Kigoma and UR-CBE while Inkumburwa made their way to the semifinals after beating Inkumburwa and UR-Nyagatare Campus in to top Group C.

College ADEGI got their semifinals ticket as best losers.

It was a repeat of the 2017 finals when Police lost the trophy to the usual closest challenger, APR.

"We were well prepared, and it paid off," said Police coach Senior Sgt. Dismas Turatsinze.

The five-time national league champions entered the first first tournament of 2018 with three new; Viateur Rwamanywa, Emmanuel Murwanashyaka and Alex Nshimiyimana, all signed from APR.

"We are now going back on board to prepare for the national championship, " Turatsinze said.

The national handball championship, which Police won consecutively in 2014, 2015 and 2016 before losing it to APR last year, kicks off on February 17.