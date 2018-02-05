Photo: Gaël Grilhot/RFI

President Yoweri Museveni

Kabarole — President Yoweri Museveni has advised young girls in the country to limit themselves by producing only four children who are easier to manage in the current economy.

"You young girls, don't produce more than four children, it will weaken your bodies and many children are not easy to manage and nurture," Museveni said on Friday at a thanksgiving of Ms Adyeeri Muhanga, 83, the mother of the Burahya County MP, Margaret Muhanga at their home in Kanyandahi, few kilometers East of Fort Portal town.

Museveni said this while explaining that Adyeeri gave birth to 14 children as all people in their time used to produce many children as "Social Insurance" because the parents at that time were not sure whether all the children would survive as there were many diseases at that time like syphilis that would cause still births.

Museveni said because of such diseases that would affect reproduction, the parents of that time were so disciplined not going with multiple partners to get infected.

"So you the youth, you should be as disciplined as your parents used to do to survive and help to nurture you and educate you," Museveni said.

Quoting the Bible book of Genesis, Museveni said that God said that man should produce and fill the world "but" that the same God said that man should establish dominion over nature.

The Bible says, Gen 1:26 And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.

Gen 1:28 And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.

Explaining these verses, Museveni said "Long ago there was famine that would devastate livelihoods but nowadays, despite the high population, man has tried to tame nature for food and there is no more famine".

He said long ago, many people would not go to schools like today but hailed the Muhangas for attending school and also educating their children.

"I thank the Muhanga family for going to school, that is why they are rich and managed to educate their children and in the whole parish there are only four families out of 25,000 people that are as affluent as the Muhangas," he said.

Museveni contributed Shs5 million to Kanyandahi village sacco and the same amount to Kanyandahi CoU.