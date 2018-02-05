South Africa: What Does Bathabile Dlamini Stand to Gain From the Sassa Social Grants Crisis?

opinion

It's Groundhog Day again for social grant beneficiaries. Incredibly enough, as April approaches, the Constitutional Court is being told that there is a very high likelihood that Sassa will again not have a plan to hand over the payment of social grants to anyone else, and that CPS will continue to administer the system.



In the third report to the to the Constitutional Court by the Auditor General and the Panel of Experts, in the matter of Black Sash Trust v. the Minister of Social Development, the panel advises that they were told on 18 January 2018 by Sassa that they would be applying to the ConCourt to extend the suspension of invalidity of the CPS contract by six months.

Sassa's lawyers were already alert to this possibility on 18 December 2017, when they wrote to the Chief Justice to say that Sassa had not procured a service provider for cash payment receipts, and that they would need the services of CPS for "at least six months during the transition process to ensure the uninterrupted payment of social grants".

In November 2017 the Minister in the Presidency for Performance Monitoring and Evaluation, Jeff Radebe, told a joint...