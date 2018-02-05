4 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: What Does Bathabile Dlamini Stand to Gain From the Sassa Social Grants Crisis?

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Alison Tilley

It's Groundhog Day again for social grant beneficiaries. Incredibly enough, as April approaches, the Constitutional Court is being told that there is a very high likelihood that Sassa will again not have a plan to hand over the payment of social grants to anyone else, and that CPS will continue to administer the system.

In the third report to the to the Constitutional Court by the Auditor General and the Panel of Experts, in the matter of Black Sash Trust v. the Minister of Social Development, the panel advises that they were told on 18 January 2018 by Sassa that they would be applying to the ConCourt to extend the suspension of invalidity of the CPS contract by six months.

Sassa's lawyers were already alert to this possibility on 18 December 2017, when they wrote to the Chief Justice to say that Sassa had not procured a service provider for cash payment receipts, and that they would need the services of CPS for "at least six months during the transition process to ensure the uninterrupted payment of social grants".

In November 2017 the Minister in the Presidency for Performance Monitoring and Evaluation, Jeff Radebe, told a joint...

South Africa

Lindiwe Mazibuko Defends De Lille

Former Democratic Alliance parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko has come to the defence of embattled Cape Town Mayor… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.