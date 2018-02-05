Mozambique: Honour Heroes By Raising Production, Urges Nyusi

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Saturday urged all Mozambicans to redouble their efforts to increase production and productivity as a way of paying tribute to the country's national heroes, who fought against all adversities to build a free Mozambique.

He was speaking in Maputo, shortly after laying a wreath at the Monument to the Mozambican Heroes, on the occasion of Heroes' Day, the anniversary of the assassination, on 3 February 1969, of the founder and first President of the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo), Eduardo Mondlane, regarded as the architect of national unity.

“Let us together build a Mozambique free of hunger, misery, disease and ignorance”, urged Nyusi. “Let us build a nation of peace and prosperity. I renew my appeal to the entire Mozambican people for an increase in production and productivity, in order to honour the commitment of our heroes”.

Nyusi took the opportunity to praise the professionalism and commitment shown by the country's relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC) for the professionalism and commitment it had shown in its intervention to support those affected by the tropical depression that had struck the northern provinces in January.

The INGC has been mobilizing funds from its partners to aid around 80,000 people affected by the storms in Nampula, Cabo Delgado and Niassa provinces. The storms are known to have killed 11 people.

“We are commemorating this date at a relatively difficult moment for Mozambicans, once again hit by storms which have sown destruction, mourning and pain”, said Nyusi. “I would like to praise the prompt intervention by the INGC and the local authorities who have shown professionalism and commitment in carrying out their mission”.

The INGC estimates that 560 million meticais (about 9.3 million US dollars) is needed to assist the storm victims. But so far the Disaster Management Fund only has 110 million meticais available.