Mwanza — LAKE Zone will today get two more teams to join the top flight league next season after the end of the decisive matches in Mwanza and Musoma venues.

In Mwanza, favourites Alliance FC are hosting JKT Oljoro while in Musoma, Biashara Mara will host Trans Camp from Shinyanga. Alliance FC head coach Mbwana Makata said he will wage an all out war to Arusha's JKT Oljoro in their last First Division match at Nyamagana Stadium today.

Speaking here during the team's training session at Nyamagana Stadium yesterday, Makata said he was confident that his team will win in order to earn a premier league promotion for the first time since the club was formed a few years ago.

Makata said all the players are fit and ready to face the army lads. The former Tukuyu stars and Young Africans goal keeper said their team has been training very hard since the 2-0 victory against Pamba FC. Adding, the sponsors of Alliance, GF Trucks & Equipment Limited, through the firm's Managing Director, Imran Karmali said his company has provided some support to Alliance FC so that they win the today's match.

Alliance FC who are seeking maiden entry to the top flight league, are placed second with 25 points after 13 outings. They have won eight, drew one and lost four matches. They have netted twenty two and conceded ten goals. In group C also Mara based Biashara Mara are also close to VPL promotion they only need a draw in order to be promoted to the premier league.

Biashara who are leading Group C with 27 points, will today play against Transit camp at Karume Stadium in Musoma. Biashara Mara assistant coach Aman Josiah said his team is ready for the match and he is confident they will win. Yesterday Coastal Union and KMC won tickets to play in the Premiership next season after winning their final matches in Morogoro and Songea.

Coastal Union defeated Mawenzi Market 2-0 in a match held at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro while KMC defeated hosts JKT Mlale 1-0 at Majimaji Stadium on Friday.