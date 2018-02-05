Nigeria: World Bank to Provide Over U.S.$4 Bn Funding for Impacts of Climate Change

THE World Bank has collaborated with the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy to provide technical assistance and $4.5 billion in funding to help cities around the world better prepare for and respond to the impacts of climate change, under the World Bank's City Resilience Program (CRP).

Recently launched by the World Bank, the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) and the Swiss Economic Secretariat (SECO), the CRP is designed to assist local governments' efforts at improving resilience and evolving to the ever-changing impacts of climate change.

Under the umbrella of the CRP, the World Bank has collaborated with the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy, which combines the Compact of Mayors and the EU Covenant of Mayors and which is led by UN Secretary-General's special envoy for cities and climate change, Michael Bloomberg, and European Commission Vice President, Maros Sefcovic.

While disputed by some, generally, the belief is that climate change is intensifying global natural disasters, with more frequent and more severe events expected to occur in the future. As a result, the World Bank has, in recent times, worked with numerous global and regional organisations to develop initiatives that improve the resilience of cities and countries against the impacts of extreme weather and climate-related events.

Its latest initiative, in collaboration with the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy, includes an investment of $4.5 billion to ensure 150 cities have the funds to develop and implement initiatives to increase both the sustainability and resilience of cities in their fight against climate change.

"Cities are preparing today for the risks of climate change by increasing their resiliency and sustainability - and the World Bank's financing will help them do more of this work," said Bloomberg.

Jim Yong Kim, President of the World Bank Group, added; "As the force of natural disasters intensifies, we need to better plan and build more resilient cities. We are proud to partner with the Global Covenant of Mayors to do just that. With the World Bank's investment of $4.5 billion in cities, we can support local leaders to protect people from the impacts of climate change."