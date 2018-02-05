4 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Graces Installation of New Archbishop of Anglican Church of Tanzania

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ibrahim Yamola

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Sunday graced the installation of Rev Jackson Sosthenes as the fifth Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Tanzania.

The Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Tanzania, Dr Jacob Chimeledya led hundreds of the church's members and several distinguished guests during a special mass to install Rev Sosthenes.

Apart from President Magufuli and his wife, Janeth Magufuli, other distinguished guests in attendance at the special mass at Saint Alban Church include former President Benjamin Mkapa, the Chief of Defense Forces, General Venance Mabeyo and former Prime Minster and retired judge, Joseph Warioba.

Other were the Minister for Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, Commissioner for Immigration, Dr Anna Makakala and the Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service and Good Governance), Mr George Mkuchika.

Rev Sosthenes has replaced Dr Valentino Mokiwa who was deposed recently after he refused to resign in the wake of a corruption provincial investigation in the Diocese of Dar es Salaam, which was also under him (Dr Mokiwa).

Tanzania

State Calms Anxiety Tied to New Passport System

CONVENTIONAL passport holders still have enough time to acquire their new East African e-passport before the phasing out… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.