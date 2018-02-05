Namibia: Man Dies in House Fire At Omaruru

A 30-YEAR-OLD man died after the house he was sleeping in caught fire at Omaruru in the Erongo region yesterday morning.

Deputy commissioner Erastus IIkuyu confirmed the incident to Nampa and identified the man as Reason Useb, whose body was burnt beyond recognition.

Iikuyu said the cause of the fire which took place between 05h00 and 06h00 is still to be established.

Family members also contacted by Nampa on Saturday confirmed the incident but could also not say what caused the fire.

Iikuyu said the deceased was sleeping in the same room with two boys, aged 12 and 13.

"When the boys noticed the whole house was engulfed by smoke and fire, they tried to wake him up but he could not, so they ran out to safety," said Iikuyu.

There were three other people in the house sleeping in separate rooms, who escaped together with the boys.

The commissioner said the whole house and its contents burnt to ashes.

No other people were injured in the fire and the deceased's next of kin have been informed.

- Nampa