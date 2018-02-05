4 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lunda Sul - Macon Resumes Saurimo / Luanda Transportation Services

Saurimo — The road transport company Macon, in Lunda Sul, resumed Friday the road route of passenger services on the Saurimo / Luanda section and vice versa, after its shutdown on 23 January, due to the degradation of the national road 230.

The information was disclosed Friday to the press by the MACON representative in Saurimo, Germano Sanginde, who explained that despite the bad state of the roads and in response to customer requests, they were obliged to resume services, to meet the needs of the population.

To that end, he explained, the company places 10 inter-provincial buses in circulation, which will carry out the Dundo / Saurimo / Luanda route, despite the degradation of the highway and will be done in 36 hours.

Asked about the number of buses damaged so far, Germano Sanginde, made it known that 20 buses were damaged due to the poor state of the asphalt carpet on the 230 national road, creating huge losses to the company with large sums of money.

