Angola: Governor Acknowledges Importance of 1st Political-Military Region in Angola

Caxito — The central act of February 4, in the province of Bengo, represents a milestone of extreme importance for the history of Angola, particularly the 1st Political-Military region, said Saturday in Caxito, the provincial governor, João Bernardo de Miranda.

Speaking at the central event of the 57th anniversary of the beginning of the armed struggle for national liberation, João Miranda, described the celebration of the date in this province as very important, because of its trajectory and historical dimension that determined the course of the events of the Angolan struggle for its complete freedom and self-determination.

He emphasized that it was in the Bengo region where the Portuguese settlers heard the first cry of "enough is enough", of the fearless warriors of this nation.

According to João Miranda, it was during the 14 years that the brave defenders of the motherland fought with the colonial power with tenacity to achieve national independence on November 11, 1975, giving Angolans the possibility of being free, as well as giving the continuity of the improvement of citizens' lives.